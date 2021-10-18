CUE Protocol Price Tops $39.72 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $302,525.25 and approximately $4,999.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $39.72 or 0.00064654 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,319,935% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00067530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00101834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,363.21 or 0.99891181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.78 or 0.06131811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

