ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.62 or 0.00294022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

