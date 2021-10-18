Furucombo Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $707,614.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,319,935% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00067530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00101834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,363.21 or 0.99891181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.78 or 0.06131811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

