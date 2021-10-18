Gendell Jeffrey L Makes New Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.27% of Cano Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

CANO traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 over the last quarter.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

