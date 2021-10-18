Gendell Jeffrey L Has $22.82 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,130 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.63% of Camping World worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

CWH stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.66. 4,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

