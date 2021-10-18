AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of APP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. 3,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,230. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,305.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $4,251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $26,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $154,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

