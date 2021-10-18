Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,100. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,253,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

