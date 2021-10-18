Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.
Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,100. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,253,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
