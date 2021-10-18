Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Target Price at $33.53

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.24.

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 106,557 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,326,000 after buying an additional 358,552 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.88. 80,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

