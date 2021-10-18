WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WPP by 41.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WPP by 2,059.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 45.19%.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
