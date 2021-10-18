Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Holdings Increased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Simulations Plus worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,621. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $788.61 million, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

