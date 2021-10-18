Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

KB Home stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 12,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,628. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

