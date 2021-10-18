First Light Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,215 shares during the quarter. Genmab A/S makes up about 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,728. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

