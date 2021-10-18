First Light Asset Management LLC Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Axonics worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $29,857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,944. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

