Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 72.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 21.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 97.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $311.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

