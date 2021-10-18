Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 315.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

