Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,074 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $336,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $281.02 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

