Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

