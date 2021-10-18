Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,130. The company has a market cap of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

