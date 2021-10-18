Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 36.9% in September

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $13.14. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,491. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $5,097,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

