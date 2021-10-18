Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $33.70. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 3,051 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

