Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $57.03 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 1012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.