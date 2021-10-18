Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $209.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

