Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.84 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

