Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 26,645 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.66 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day moving average is $222.07.

