Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,971,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,100 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 11.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 9.71% of Liberty Global worth $1,459,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $29.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

