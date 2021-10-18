Oribel Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 201,637 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

NYSE:APSG opened at $9.81 on Monday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.