Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Federal Reserve Bank of New York cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,822,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 22.2% of Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,123,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.71 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

