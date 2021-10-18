First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 3.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Match Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $157.65 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

