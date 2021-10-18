7,530,807 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,530,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,125,000. Shaw Communications comprises about 1.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after buying an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

