Oribel Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Figure Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NYSE FACA opened at $9.85 on Monday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.