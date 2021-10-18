Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 63,979 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,979 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,245,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,685,000 after buying an additional 2,696,589 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,164,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,761.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 130,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

