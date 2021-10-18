Oribel Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Kernel Group worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,406,000.

NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $9.73 on Monday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

