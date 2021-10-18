Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,930.00

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,930 ($25.22) and last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.95), with a volume of 106360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Draper Esprit VCT from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,723.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 910.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Draper Esprit VCT’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile (LON:EDV)

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

