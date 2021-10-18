Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 46,822 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Oribel Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,822 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 0.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $75.65 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

