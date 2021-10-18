Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 152,176 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OneSpan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,670,740.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OSPN stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

