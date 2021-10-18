Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $241.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

