C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $174,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

