First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 1,007,878 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,007,878 shares during the quarter. Prothena accounts for 5.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 4.36% of Prothena worth $99,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Prothena by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 68,333.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,850 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

PRTA stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

