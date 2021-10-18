First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 335,739 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335,739 shares during the period. AxoGen makes up 2.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AxoGen worth $48,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 464,556 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 88,070.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 125,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 29.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.73.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

