First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 123,513 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123,513 shares during the quarter. Glaukos comprises 2.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Glaukos worth $34,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,683,000 after buying an additional 145,288 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

