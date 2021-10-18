Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.89. Visteon posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon has a 12-month low of $82.30 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

