Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

OLN opened at $49.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after buying an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

