National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

