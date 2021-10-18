-$0.08 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,131,821 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $126.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

