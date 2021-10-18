Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,809,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,500,100 shares during the period. Vodafone Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Vodafone Group worth $510,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.22 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

