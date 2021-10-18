Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,522,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 251,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $187,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

