Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 69,200 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.91% of The Boston Beer worth $239,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 346.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

SAM stock opened at $511.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $559.28 and its 200-day moving average is $873.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $496.86 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

