RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

RIOCF stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

