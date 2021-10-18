EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

EQT stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

