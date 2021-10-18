State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT opened at $92.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

